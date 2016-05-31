BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
* Morningstar Inc acquires InvestSoft Technology, provider of fixed-income analytics
* Terms were not disclosed
* Terms were not disclosed
* Will rebrand InvestSoft under Morningstar name
* Says it halts asset acquisition plan due to changes in market environment