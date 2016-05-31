BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 Avcorp Industries
* Avcorp awarded follow-on lockheed Martin contract for F-35 composite work at Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc
* Agreement extends into 2020 current composite fabrication work scope, at Avcorp's Gardena California facility, for F-35 wing skin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Deere & Co - 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel