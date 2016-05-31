May 31 Avcorp Industries

* Avcorp awarded follow-on lockheed Martin contract for F-35 composite work at Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc

* Agreement extends into 2020 current composite fabrication work scope, at Avcorp's Gardena California facility, for F-35 wing skin