May 31 Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt exploration announces amendments to its credit facility

* Agreed to certain amendments to its existing credit facility and borrowing base has been re-determined at $185.0 million

* Expects to realize annual savings of approximately $900,000 by eliminating standby fees on unused credit amounts at current rate