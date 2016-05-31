BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 Pdvwireless Inc
* Acknowledged existence of third party discussing view of status of joint petition for rulemaking company filed with FCC
* Intends to provide an update on status of joint petition during its next earnings call, which will be held in mid-June 2016
* To company's knowledge, FCC has not reached a decision on joint petition
* Continuing to maintain an open dialogue with FCC and other interested parties to achieve its desired outcome on joint petition.
* PdvWireless provides update on FCC joint petition for rulemaking process
* Deere & Co - 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel