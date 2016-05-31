BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
May 31 Kilroy Realty Corp
* Tracy Murphy joins Kilroy Realty Corporation as Executive Vice President
* Says Murphy was formerly Senior Vice President and West Coast Lead for Biomed Realty
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
* Says it halts asset acquisition plan due to changes in market environment