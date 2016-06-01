May 31 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Tesla announces deferral of changes to UK credit facility

* says has received a formal notice that its UK lender will defer this reduction to June 30, 2016

* Says will work with lenders, such that company will be able to continue to fund its operations as a going concern

* Says continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to achieve a renewal of its credit facilities