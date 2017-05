June 1 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran tierra energy inc. Announces increase in 2016 exploration capital budget, hedging program, credit facilities update and an operations update

* Increasing its base 2016 capital budget by $33 million to $43 million to a revised total of $140 million to $150 million

* Gran tierra's 2016 production guidance remains unchanged

* Company's previously announced base capital budget was $107 million

* Committed borrowing base under gran tierra's credit facility has been modestly reduced from previous $200 million to $185 million