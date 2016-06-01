June 1 Ampliphi Biosciences:

* Pricing of direct offering of 2.1 million shares of stock and warrants to purchase up to aggregate of 1.7 million shares of common stock

* Ampliphi biosciences announces pricing of registered direct public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)