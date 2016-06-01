BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 1 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Announces corporate acquisition of Rock Energy Inc
* Rock shareholders will receive, for each rock share held, 0.082 Raging River common shares
* Total consideration for acquisition is about $109 million
* Consideration for acquisition is comprised of issuance of 3.896 mln common shares of Raging River
* Deal includes 2,550 boe/d of production and about 25 net sections in Kerrobert area of southwest Saskatchewan
* Deal also includes assumption of about $67 million of debt inclusive of bank debt,working capital deficiency, expected deal costs
* Skyharbour announces and closes $600,000 private placement of flow-through shares