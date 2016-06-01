WRAPUP 8-N.Korea missile detected by THAAD, programme progressing faster than expected-South
* North Korean missile was detected by controversial THAAD system
June 1 Bombardier Commerical Aircarft:
* Based on list price for Q400 aircraft, transaction is valued at $293 million
* Deal is conversion of options booked by parent co Westjet and will increase Westjet Encore's fleet to 45 Q400 aircraft
* Announced Westjet Encore Ltd has signed a firm order for nine Q400 turboprops
* Bombardier continues its domination of the north American turboprop market with Westjet Encore order for nine more versatile Q400 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* North Korean missile was detected by controversial THAAD system
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results