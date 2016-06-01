BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Rugby Mining Ltd
* Rugby acquires extensive gold portfolio in Colombia
* Acquired 100% of issued and outstanding common shares of Barrick subsidiary for nominal cash consideration
* No residual rights to subsidiary or Colombian properties were retained by Barrick
* Acquired portfolio of granted exploration concessions, applications covering about 845 square kms in Colombia by buying unit of Barrick Gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017