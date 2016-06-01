BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc
* Prices offering of unsecured notes
* Priced a public offering of $24.9 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% notes due 2020
* Says has priced a public offering of $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% notes due 2020
* 2020 notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources