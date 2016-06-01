BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 California Resources Corp :
* Reverse stock split proportionally reduced total number of shares outstanding from approximately 410 million to approximately 41 million
* Concurrently with reverse split, authorized shares reduced from 2 billion to 200 million, authorized preferred stock reduced to 20 million
* Each 10 shares of company's common stock outstanding were combined into 1 share of common stock
* Each 10 shares of company's common stock outstanding were combined into 1 share of common stock

* California Resources Corporation announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017