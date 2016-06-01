June 1 Parker Drilling Co :

* Credit facility maturity date of January 2020 was not changed

* Agreed to terms with its lenders on an amendment to its 2015 secured credit agreement

* Expect to fund 2016 capital program and interest obligations through cash flow operations, cash on hand without accessing credit facility

* Terms of amendment provide covenant relief and flexibility

* Parker Drilling secures amendment to credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)