June 1 C&J Energy Services Ltd :

* C&J Energy Services continues discussions with lenders; enters into forbearance agreement under its credit facilities

* Lenders have agreed to forbear from exercising default remedies or accelerating any indebtedness through June 30, 2016

* Forbearance agreement will provide company with additional flexibility to continue discussions with its creditors

* Forbearance agreement will provide additional flexibility to continue discussions with creditors and other stakeholders regarding debt