June 1 Lands End Inc :

* Lands' End announces first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $273.4 million versus $299.4 million

* Inventory increased 8.9% to $309.9 million on April 29, 2016, from $284.6 million on May 1, 2015.

* Lands End Inc qtrly retail segment net revenue decreased 10.4% to $41.2 million primarily driven by a 7.1% decrease in same store sales

* Results in Q1 were impacted by overall weakness in retail environment, including aggressive discounting and promotional activity

* Q1 loss per share $0.18