BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Seven Generations Energy Ltd :
* Seven generations' lenders extend $850 million credit facility
* Credit facility was extended by 1 year to May 2019 and is subject to semi-annual redetermination in fall and spring of each year
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017