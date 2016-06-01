BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Prospect Capital Corp
* Stop Debt and equity investment in Harbortouch Payments LLC with 14% expected IRR
* Says Transaction Is Expected To Result In A Gross Internal Rate Of Return Of 14% And Cash-On-Cash return of 1.3x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources