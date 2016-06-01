BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 TrueCar Inc :
* Truecar inc says estimates that u.s. New vehicle sales generated $51.7 billion in may, down 0.8 percent from a year ago
* May auto sales revenue set to reach $51.7 billion
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017