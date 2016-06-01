June 1 (Reuters) -

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says intends to initiate phase iii trial in second or q3 of 2016

* Fite reaches agreement with ema on pivotal phase iii clinical trial with piclidenoson (cf101) in rheumatoid arthritis