BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Rex Energy Corp
* Rex energy announces 1.00%/8.00% senior secured second lien notes exchange offer
* Commenced offer to exchange up to $631.4 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.00%/8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017