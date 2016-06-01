BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Daktronics Inc :
* Daktronics announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 sales $138.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $156.2 million
* Orders decreased in fiscal 2016 by $70.8 million as compared to fiscal 2015
* Backlog at end of fiscal 2016 Q4 was $181.2 million, compared to a backlog of $190.5 million a year earlier
* Daktronics sees modest growth in fiscal 2017 orders
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017