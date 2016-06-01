June 1 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow completes strategic ownership restructuring of dow corning corporation

* Anticipates securing more than $1 billion in additional annual ebitda at full run-rate synergies from restructured ownership

* Dow targets a minimum of $400 million in annual cost and growth synergies from restructured ownership