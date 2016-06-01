BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Great Lakes Graphite Inc
* Great Lakes Graphite amends private placement
* Offering amended to $0.07 per unit, flow-through component added at a price of $0.075 per share, with no accompanying warrant
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017