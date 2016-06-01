BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Board of directors approved a new program to repurchase up to nis forty million of elbit's notes
* Board of directors has determined that until further notice, company will purchase only series h notes
* Elbit imaging ltd. Announces approval of new notes buyback programs by the company totaling up to nis 40 million
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources