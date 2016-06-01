June 1 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.46

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$226.8 million

* Quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.02 to $0.60

* Laurentian bank of Canada says q2 adjusted return on common shareholders' equity of 12.8% and reported return on common shareholders' equity of 12.5%

* Net interest income increased by $5.7 million or 4% to $143.4 million for q2 of 2016

* Laurentian bank reports its second quarter of 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.43

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S