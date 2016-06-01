BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Assurant Inc :
* Dziadzio succeeds Christopher J. Pagano, who will move into newly created role of chief risk officer, effective July 18, 2016
* Dziadzio joins assurant from QBE North America where most recently served as cfo
* Dziadzio joins assurant from QBE North America where most recently served as cfo

* Assurant names richard s. Dziadzio chief financial officer and treasurer
