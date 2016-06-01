BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Equity Residential
* Lowers 2016 same store revenue and NOI guidance ranges
* Says expects to report same store revenue growth of approximately 4.0% to 4.2% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources