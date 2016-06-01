BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit
* Alexandria real estate equities, inc. Announces public offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources