BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Further company coverage:
June 1 Versabank
* Pacific & western bank of canada announces results for its second quarter ending april 30th, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06
* Q2 revenue c$9.6 million, up 13 percent
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock