June 1 Pwc Capital Inc

* Pwc capital inc. Announces results for its second quarter ended april 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue c$9.6 million

* Net interest income for three months ended april 30, 2016 increased to $9.4 million from $9.1 million for previous quarter

* Net interest margin or spread for three months ended april 30, 2016 was 2.23% compared to 2.18% for previous quarter

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06