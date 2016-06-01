June 1 Petrofrontier Corp :
* Petrofrontier Corp says Petrofrontier will pay to Kasten
an aggregate of approximately $17.49 million as consideration
* Deal for issuance of 70 million common shares of
petrofrontier at a deemed value of $0.157 per share, payment of
$3.5 million in cash
* Deal also includes issuance by petrofrontier of a secured
debenture in amount of $3 million in favor of kasten
* Petrofrontier corp. Announces major resource property
asset acquisition in Alberta
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)