BRIEF-Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
(Corrects president's name in headline and text to 'NeCastro' from 'Necastro')
June 1 Erie Indemnity Co
* Names Timothy NeCastro president and CEO-designate
* NeCastro will succeed current president & CEO Terrence Cavanaugh
* Prior to joining Erie Insurance, NeCastro held positions as director of finance at Plastek Group and as a senior manager at E&Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (Selective) operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflects the company's strong financial performance and strong capitalization with growth in shareholders' equity. The