June 1 Harris And Harris Group Inc

* Harris & harris group issues quarterly update letter to shareholders

* Will see further reduction in net operating loss of 20-30 percent in 2016, after 11 percent reduction from 2013 through 2015

* "currently believe we are on track to meet our net operating loss reduction goal for 2016"