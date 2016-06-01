June 1 Coca-Cola Co
* The Coca-Cola company and coca-cola femsa to acquire ades
soy-based beverage business from unilever
* Cola femsa sab de cv - transaction has been approved by
boards of directors of coca-cola company, coca-cola femsa, and
unilever
* Cola femsa sab de cv says deal valued at us$ 575 million
* Cola femsa sab de cv -ades business to become part of
non-carbonated beverage platforms that coca-cola femsa shares
with coca-cola co in its franchise territories
