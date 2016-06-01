BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Lockheed Martin:
* Lockheed Martin awarded contract for pilot survivability training with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division
* 5-Year, single award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of $424 million
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new 'mustang' iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine