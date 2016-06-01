BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Mylan NV:
* Mylan launches first generic of nuvigil tablets
* Announced U.S. launch of armodafinil tablets, 50 mg, 150 mg, 250 mg, a generic version of Cephalon's nuvigil
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new 'mustang' iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine