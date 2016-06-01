CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Interactive Brokers Group:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for May 2016, includes Reg-NMS execution statistics
* 641 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS) in May, 4% higher than prior year and 3% lower than prior month.
* May ending client credit balances of $39.0 billion, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* Ending client equity of $72.5 billion in May , 9% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* Ending client margin loan balances of $15.1 billion in May, 22% lower than prior year and 3% lower than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 16 A settlement between Arab Bank Plc and Americans who accused it of facilitating militant attacks in Israel is in jeopardy after U.S. judges said they may not have jurisdiction over an appeal that would determine how much the bank should pay.