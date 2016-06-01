BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
June 1 Air Transport Services Group Inc:
* ATSG increases bank credit facility to support growth initiatives
* Facility includes an amortizing term loan which currently has an outstanding balance of $97.5 million
* Has obtained commitments for an expansion of revolver portion of its secured credit facility with a consortium of banks led by Suntrust
* Changes increase by $100 million, to $425 million, revolving credit portion of credit facility with Bank Group
* Has extended maturity of entire facility by 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new ‘mustang’ iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: