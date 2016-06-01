CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Trican Well Service Ltd:
* Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its completion tools business for CAD$53.5 million
* Total consideration payable to Trican consist of cash consideration of C$30 million and share consideration totaling C$23.5 million
* Entered agreement with units of National Oilwell Varco for sale of Trican's completion tools business
* Intends to use net cash proceeds from transaction to reduce its outstanding debt
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing