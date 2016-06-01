CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Trican Well Service Ltd :
* Announces $40 million bought deal financing and amended covenant package with its lenders
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a "bought deal" basis 25 million common shares of trican at a price of $1.60 per common share
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce outstanding debt
* Under agreed upon amendments, Trican would also agree to reduce its RCF commitment to $250 million
* Granted underwriters an option to purchase an additional 3.75 million common shares at issue price to cover over-allotments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: