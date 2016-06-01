June 1 Trican Well Service Ltd :

* Announces $40 million bought deal financing and amended covenant package with its lenders

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a "bought deal" basis 25 million common shares of trican at a price of $1.60 per common share

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce outstanding debt

* Under agreed upon amendments, Trican would also agree to reduce its RCF commitment to $250 million

* Granted underwriters an option to purchase an additional 3.75 million common shares at issue price to cover over-allotments