CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 CAI International Inc
* CAI International announces the acquisition of Hybrid Logistics Inc and General Transportation Services Inc
* Deal for $12 million
* Says expect that transaction will be immediately accretive to results
* Robert thompson, a co-founder and prior shareholder of Hybrid and General Transportation, will be president of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: