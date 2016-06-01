CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 Ovivo Inc
* Ovivo releases its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2016
* Qtrly revenues of $91.6 million , up 14.3 pct compared with same quarter of previous fiscal year
* Backlog of $262.0 million as at March 31, 2016 , down 7.4 pct compared with December 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.07 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue c$325 million to c$350 million
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing