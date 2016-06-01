June 2 Ovivo Inc

* Ovivo releases its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenues of $91.6 million , up 14.3 pct compared with same quarter of previous fiscal year

* Backlog of $262.0 million as at March 31, 2016 , down 7.4 pct compared with December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.07 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue c$325 million to c$350 million