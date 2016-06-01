June 1 Easterly Government Properties Inc:

* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering

* Says has commenced a public offering of an aggregate of 6.1 million shares of its common stock

* Citigroup, Jefferies, Raymond James and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners for this offering

* Says intends to use a portion of net proceeds to fund previously announced pending acquisition of a four property portfolio Source text for Eikon: