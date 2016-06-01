June 1 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* Old Dominion Freight Line provides update for second-quarter 2016

* May LTL tons per day decreased 1.0% as compared to may 2015 due to a 1.3% decrease in LTL weight per shipment

* LTL shipments per day increased 0.2% as compared to may 2015

