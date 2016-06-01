CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:
* Old Dominion Freight Line provides update for second-quarter 2016
* May LTL tons per day decreased 1.0% as compared to may 2015 due to a 1.3% decrease in LTL weight per shipment
* LTL shipments per day increased 0.2% as compared to may 2015
* Quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: