June 1 Farmers National Banc Corp

* Farmers National Banc Corp. acquires Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc.

* Transaction closed on June 1, 2016 and is expected to be accretive to earnings immediately

* Bowers Group will be a business extension of Farmers' wealth management division