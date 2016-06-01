June 1 Box Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $391 million to $395 million

* GAAP loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.20 to $0.19 in q2

* Sees FY GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in range of loss of $1.43 to $1.40 and loss of $0.78 to $0.75

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.84, revenue view $393.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue of $90 million, up 37% year-over-year

* Box inc says GAAP loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.37 to $0.36 in Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $94.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly deferred revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2017 ended at $172.2 million, an increase of 39%

* Box announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.31

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $94 million to $95 million

* Q1 revenue $90.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.7 million