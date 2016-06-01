CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 1 Box Inc
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $391 million to $395 million
* GAAP loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.20 to $0.19 in q2
* Sees FY GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in range of loss of $1.43 to $1.40 and loss of $0.78 to $0.75
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.84, revenue view $393.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue of $90 million, up 37% year-over-year
* Box inc says GAAP loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.37 to $0.36 in Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $94.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly deferred revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2017 ended at $172.2 million, an increase of 39%
* Box announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.31
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $94 million to $95 million
* Q1 revenue $90.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: