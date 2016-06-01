CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 Fred's Inc
* Rreports May sales
* May sales fell 1 percent to $164.8 million
* Comparable store sales for month declined 0.4 pct versus an increase of 0.3 pct for year-earlier period
* Fred's total sales for first four months of fiscal 2016 increased 6 pct to $714.4 million
* Retail pharmacy experienced growth in both comparable sales and script counts in May
* As we enter June, expect to see lift in those general merchandise departments that are positively influenced by warm weather
* During may, Fred's closed six locations, none of which had a pharmacy department
* Expect that improvements in retail pharmacy script growth will continue
* May same store sales fell 0.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: