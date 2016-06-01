CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
June 2 Semtech Corp
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales $131.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $128.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.36
* Sees q2 2017 sales $130 million to $140 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $133.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Semtech announces first quarter of fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.12 to $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage: