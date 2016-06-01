BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
June 1 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford international says launch of an underwritten public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2021
* Intends to use proceeds from offering to fund all or a portion of tender offers
* Weatherford announces public offering of $1.0 billion exchangeable senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing